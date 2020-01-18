ATLANTA — It's observed as a federal holiday where many schools and businesses will be closed, but that doesn't mean that work won't be done this Monday - particularly in metro Atlanta.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was born Jan. 15, 1929. He would have turned 91 this year. The third Monday in January - the 20th this year - is the day recognized nationally as Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor the civil rights icon. It's also known as "a day on, not a day off."

The Corporation for National & Community Service said it's the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

In metro Atlanta, there are several groups and organizations that connect people with volunteer opportunities and service projects for the day.

Here are three easy ways to find some of them.

Hands On Atlanta

Hands On Atlanta's mission is to mobilize the Atlanta community to tackle the city’s most pressing needs.

On its website, there's an entire section dedicated to MLK 2020. From there, you can find a full list of projects with volunteer opportunities.

Click here to learn more.

United Way

United Way of Greater Atlanta is known for its work in the community.

They also have a list of projects that volunteers can sign up to be a part of on Monday. Its website says they are mobilizing people all over greater Atlanta.

Register for an opportunity closest to you here.

All For Good

All for Good, which is a service of Points of Light, is another way to find ways to give back your time.

The National & Community Service even has a link to its website where groups can register to add their service projects to All For Good's list.

You can search there or directly on the All For Good's website.

