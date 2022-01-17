Georgia leaders to gather at Ebenezer Baptist Church to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Mayor Andre Dickens, Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is the current pastor of Ebenezer, are expected to attend.

ATLANTA — Family and Georgia officials will gather Monday morning to honor Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His legacy is rooted in Atlanta where he was born. King would have turned 93 on Jan. 15.

The event is held every year at his old Atlanta congregation, Ebenezer Baptist Church, on MLK Day. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is the current pastor of Ebenezer, are expected to attend. It begins at 10 a.m., and is invitation only. However, the King Center will stream it online.

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks virtually. President Joe Biden and Harris visited Atlanta last week. During their time in the Peach State's capital city, they stopped at Ebenezer and at the crypt of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will also share a virtual message.

With MLK Day often referred to as "a day on and not a day off," several organizations are hosting community service events to commemorate the day, including The King Center.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday March and Rally is also planned for Monday afternoon in downtown Atlanta.