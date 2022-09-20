Major road closed in southwest Atlanta for shooting investigation

ATLANTA — Police have a large portion of Martin Luther King Jr Drive shut down for a shooting investigation Tuesday morning.
All police would say is that a person was shot. They said they are still gathering information and details.
11Alive SkyTracker showed officers scattered around a large portion of the roadway looking for what appears to be evidence. It is not far from the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station.
Meanwhile, less than a half mile away, another investigation is underway off Peyton Place. Police say the two scenes are related.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
