Mobile farmers market brings fresh, low-cost produce to DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An effort to get fresh veggies and fruits to DeKalb County families returns to its pre-pandemic setup for the season, giving locals the chance to shop farmers market-style with opportunities for a discount.

"We are a market on wheels," Jamillah Gilmore, manager of the 'Fresh on Dek' mobile market, explained. "During the week, we go to eight different locations. We've got low-priced produce for sale just to help mitigate some of those health disparities that occur because of diet."

The 'Fresh on Dek' initiative is in its ninth season, a collaboration between DeKalb County government, DeKalb County Board of Health, UGA Extension and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gilmore said. The market sets up weekly throughout the summer in areas of the county that are food deserts, offering local, low-cost produce to residents.

"There are a lot of people in the community who don't have direct access to fresh fruits and veggies, and here you can for a very low price," Ana Jaffar, with Fresh on Dek, added. "Compared to the prices in stores nowadays, these are definitely some good prices."

Organizers also host a weekly online class focused on health and nutrition, where those who join can get a discount code for the next week's shopping.