CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A woman who moved to Atlanta to pursue a modeling career has died after she was shot in the neck in Clayton County, according to the family's GoFundMe page.

Kelsey Quayle, 28, was shot in the neck and crashed into other cars on Oct. 8. She was driving a Mazda 626 on Upper Riverdale Road when she started drifting into lanes of oncoming traffic. Her car hit a Suzuki XL-7 and a Ford Escape that were traveling east and the Ford rolled over onto its roof, according to Clayton County Police.

Quayle was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The other drivers involved suffered minor injuries.

Kelsey Quayle, 28, was shot in the neck in Clayton County. She has died from her injuries, according to her family's GoFundMe.Credit: GoFundMe

As doctors worked through the night to treat her, they discovered Quayle had a gunshot wound in her neck, police said.

Police believe she was shot while driving. Police have not identified any suspects.

A GoFundMe account was created to help with her medical expenses, but now the family is working to bring her remains back to California for a funeral.

Anyone who has information about this crime or might have witnessed anything suspicious, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

