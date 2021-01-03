Mom charged with murder of 7-year-old son in Morgan County

Sheriff Robert Markley said 36-year-old Alison Jones has been arrested.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is being charged with murder for allegedly killing her 7-year-old son, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Robert Markley said 36-year-old Alison Jones has been arrested. She's accused of shooting her son, Maddox, who died from his injuries.

Jones now faces murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges.

The sheriff said they were called to a home on Riverwalk Road Monday around 7:20 a.m. for a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they found the child dead.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, where crime scene tape could be seen. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also responded to the home.