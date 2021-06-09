Mom who delivered healthy baby after being shot in crossfire leaving church: 'I'm just thanking God'

The 32-year-old had just left Sunday service at Praise Embassy in northeast Dallas when she found herself in the middle of a shooting.

Now, after being released from the hospital, with a new bundle of joy whose life was inches from being taken away, she said she can only thank God for her health and that of her baby's.

"God gives me the grace to see him alive," Victoria Omisore said Wednesday, days after the shooting.

Omisore came to this country four years ago from Nigeria.

"It wasn’t a good life," she recalled. "Everyone was running for their life."

But she found herself reliving that violence on May 30. That Sunday, the 32-year-old had just left church service at Praise Embassy in northeast Dallas when she found herself in the middle of a shooting.

"(I) felt the sharp movement of the baby," she recounted. Moments later, "the blood gushing out."

She was afraid her unborn child was hurt.

"I was just saying, 'my baby, my baby,'" she recalled, describing how she grabbed her other two daughters who were by her side. "Picked up my phone, called 911, and told them, 'please help me, I’m dying.'"

First responders took Omisore to the hospital, where doctors performed an emergency Caesarian section. The bullet, they said, was in her pelvic region and just missed the baby. He survived, though, and is now 10 days old. Omisore named him Marvelous.

Police are still looking for the suspects who they said were shooting at each other when Omisore was shot, though they said they have leads. They released surveillance images of the people and cars - possibly a black Ford Focus and a champagne four-door Nissan - they believe were involved.

"They didn’t hurt themselves, they hurt another person, which is me," Omisore said.

Meanwhile, the mom said she is so thankful to the people who have helped her, and the higher power that she believes saved her baby's life.

"Thank you Jesus Christ for saving my baby," she said.

