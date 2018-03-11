Twenty years ago, a woman came to the United States from Mali, West Africa and fell in love with a U.S. Army veteran.

They had a son who has severe autism. Earlier this year, the father died.

Now, the woman, who is undocumented, is fighting deportation because she doesn't think her son, Ishamel, can get the treatment he needs in West Africa. Djenebou is current behind bars in Lovejoy, waiting to be deported.

"Everything that happened was because we were thinking about life, we weren't thinking about paperwork," said Djenebou's sister, Ramata." We were not concentrating on documents. We were thinking about the baby's life, her life."

Ramata said her sister came to the U.S. two decades ago on a Visa, which is now expired. Recently, Djenebou got a letter from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement asking her to come in for an interview.

"They said, well, we have to deport you, and she said I want to stay with my child, my child is very sick," Ramata said.

In a statement ICE told 11Alive "a federal immigration judge previously granted Ms. Sissoko's request to voluntarily depart the U.S. in lieu of removal in January 2009. However, Ms. Sissoko subsequently remained in the country unlawfully as an immigration fugitive for nine years until her arrest this month after her request for a stay of removal was denied."

Hadey Jean-Pois stood in front of the ICE office downtown, demanding her aunt be released. She said Ishamel has changed.

"Every since she's been gone he can't, he's different. He's sad, he's screaming, he has tension, you see it in his eyes, " she said.

The family plans on filing for another stay of removal.

