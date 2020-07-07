Group raising money to help with funeral expenses of 8-year-old killed in Atlanta

"We mourn her life and all those lost due to senseless violence and police brutality in Atlanta," the group said.

ATLANTA — A community group is working to help the family of an 8-year-old girl who was killed on the 4th of July in Atlanta.

The People’s Uprising Taskforce told 11Alive the group was raising money to help Secoriea Turner's family with burial cost.

"We mourn her life and all those lost due to senseless violence and police brutality in Atlanta," the group said.

Atlanta Police confirmed that there were 11 shooting incidents during the holiday weekend where 31 people were injured. Out of those victims, five of them died. One of those deaths included little Secoriea.

APD said the car that the girl was in with her mother and an adult friend had tried to enter a parking lot at 1238 block of Pryor Road when they were confronted by a group of armed people who had blocked the entrance, police said.

During the confrontation, someone in the group opened fire at the car, hitting it multiple times and hitting Secoreia. The driver immediately drove to Atlanta Medical Center for help for the little girl, but she passed away at the hospital.

Photos: Secoriea Turner 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The shooting happened not far from the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed last month by police in the parking lot.

Secoriea's parents spoke during a news conference Sunday with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

"We understand the frustration of Rayshard Brooks. We understand," Charmaine Turner said. "My baby didn't mean no harm."

"They say Black lives matter. You killed your own this time," said the child's father, Secoriya Williamson. "You killed my baby because she crossed a barrier and made a U-turn? She's a child. She didn't do nothing to nobody."

The People's Uprising Taskforce is a partnership between the community, elected officials, influencers, and activists. The group's mission is to be proactive on issues of economic inequality, public safety reform, and other matters.