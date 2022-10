If there is an emergency, residents should call 478-994-7010 or text to the number 911.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — If you are trying to contact 911 on Sunday in Monroe County, you may have run into a dead end.

The sheriff's office said that 911 lines were down as of around noon.

If there is an emergency, residents should call 478-994-7010 or text to the number 911.