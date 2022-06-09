Monroe County deputy injured, man in custody after chase

According to a news release, the chase started around 9 a.m. when the deputy tried to stop a speeder on I-75 South.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Monroe County deputy is hospitalized after a chase that ended in a wreck Thursday morning.

According to a news release, the chase started around 9 a.m. when the deputy tried to stop a speeder on I-75 South near MM 193.

It says the driver refused to stop, leading to a chase onto I-475 South in Bibb County.

The release says the suspect, Sergio Flagler of Sanford, Florida, crashed into a deputy and both vehicles wrecked near Mile Marker 3 -- between Eisenhower Parkway and Hartley Bridge Road.

Flagler now faces multiple charges including speeding, fleeing, several counts of aggravated assault, and drug charges.

The sheriff's office says the deputy's injuries are not life-threatening.