Monroe County dive team finds stolen vehicle in Lake Juliette

The car they found underwater was reported stolen from DeKalb County earlier this year

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County dive team made a surprising discovery Tuesday while doing a training exercise.

According to a news release, the team was at the Holly Grove Boat Ramp on Lake Juliette around 11:15 a.m.

During the training exercise, they found a vehicle reported stolen from Lithonia on Jan. 19, 2020.

The release says the black 2015 Kia Optima was found about 106 feet away from the shoreline and 10 feet below the surface of the water.

It was removed from the lake and taken to the sheriff’s office impound lot where it was processed for evidence.

The Optima will be transferred to DeKalb County investigators. Further information about the case was not released.