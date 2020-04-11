'He never met a stranger': Monroe County firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications

“Our department is truly devastated by the passing of Firefighter Harold Boone. Harold was an exemplary employee who was highly respected throughout this department and the community. One of our volunteers told us last night that Harold was the reason he wanted to be a part of the fire service and he looked at Harold as his mentor. I have no doubt that there are many other persons who are firefighters today because of the example Harold set and the mentoring he gave to new firefighters over his long career in the fire service. Harold loved to make people laugh, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Boone and his family during this difficult time,” said Emergency Services Chief Matthew Jackson.