'He never met a stranger': Monroe County firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications

FORSYTH, Ga. — Monroe County Emergency Services is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters to COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from EMS, Harold Boone died Monday after being hospitalized for weeks.
Emergency Services says the 49-year-old had been a firefighter in Monroe County since 2016.
Boone had been battling the virus for over a month. He first tested positive on Sept. 19 and was placed on a ventilator at the Medical Center, Navicent Health the following week.
The virus caused him to develop double pneumonia and he ultimately never recovered.
“Our department is truly devastated by the passing of Firefighter Harold Boone. Harold was an exemplary employee who was highly respected throughout this department and the community. One of our volunteers told us last night that Harold was the reason he wanted to be a part of the fire service and he looked at Harold as his mentor. I have no doubt that there are many other persons who are firefighters today because of the example Harold set and the mentoring he gave to new firefighters over his long career in the fire service. Harold loved to make people laugh, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Boone and his family during this difficult time,” said Emergency Services Chief Matthew Jackson.
Margie Bryant, a Culloden volunteer firefighter, has organized a virtual 5K run/walk to benefit Boone on Nov. 14. A check with proceeds from the run will be presented in his memory.
