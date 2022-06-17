GSP says street race ends in crash, causes traffic backups in northeast Atlanta by I-85

Georgia State Patrol said the race was around Piedmont Road.

ATLANTA — At least seven Georgia State Patrol vehicles were investigating a street race that ended in a wreck in northeast Atlanta Friday night.

Several roadways near Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood were blocked as troopers investigated the crash. At least seven patrol vehicles were seen by Monroe Drive NE.

Traffic was backed up around 11:30 p.m. near the Interstate 85 on-ramp and Spring Buford Connector. About a mile stretch of road was blocked off heading toward Piedmont Road NE, traffic maps show.

Troopers said the incident started with a nearby street race around Piedmont Road. Photos show the hood of one car destroyed and airbags deployed. GSP did not clarify if anyone was hurt.