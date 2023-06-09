Monster Jam in metro Atlanta this weekend | Everything you need to know

The giants of the Monster Jam series will roll into Gas South Arena for three shows this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DULUTH, Ga. — Watch out: Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Monster Mutt Dalmatian and other giants of the Monster Jam series are rolling into metro Atlanta this weekend.

Monster Jam will feature both Saturday afternoon and night, Sept. 9, and Sunday afternoon, Sept. 10, at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

Here's a rundown of what you'll want to know if you plan on catching the car-crushing display:

Things to know for Monster Jam 2023 in metro Atlanta

The basics

Who : Monster trucks

: Monster trucks What : Monster Jam series

: Monster Jam series Where : Gas South Arena, Duluth

: Gas South Arena, Duluth When : Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets: Available here starting at $29 for Saturday 1 p.m., $29 for Saturday 7 p.m., and $24 for Sunday 2 p.m.

Who will perform

According to the event page for Saturday and Sunday, the following monster trucks will be on hand:

Grave Digger

El Toro Loco

ThunderROARus

Monster Mutt Dalmatian

Kraken

Jester

Over Bored

Wild Side

Parking

General parking is available for pre-purchase at $10.

Pit Party Pass

One of the cooler features of the Monster Jam tour, you can go down to the arena floor before hand to see the monster trucks, meet drivers, take pictures and get autographs. There is one pit party event before each of the daytime shows on Saturday and Sunday.

The additional cost for the Pit Party Pass is $20.

Do babies need a ticket?

Tickets are required for anyone 2 and older. Additionally, costumes are not allowed for anyone over 14 years old.

When do doors open?