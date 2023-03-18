GBI asks for help to solve 9-year murder case in Toccoa

Montevious Flentall was found shot to death in his Pageland Drive home in Stephens County in 2014.

TOCCOA, Ga. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to solve a nearly decade-old murder that happened in Toccoa.

On March 18, 2014, Montevious Flentall was found shot to death in his Pageland Drive home in Stephens County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said initial information show several individuals quickly left the area in a gray Ford Edge. The vehicle was seen traveling from Toccoa all the way to Seneca, South Carolina, according to GBI.

Nine years later, GBI is now encouraging anyone with information about the shooting or happenings before 8:30 a.m. that day to come forward.

"Agents and investigators want to bring closure to this case for Flentall’s family and justice to those responsible for his death," a GBI news release said. "The community's involvement is so important in the successful outcome of this and other cases."

GBI says no detail is too small.

People can report information by calling 706-348-4866 and can ask to speak with Special Agent Derek Glasco. Tipsters can also call the Toccoa Police Department at 706-282-3244.