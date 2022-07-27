Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 106 square miles

The Moose Fire has burned an estimated 68,166 acres -- or about 106 square miles -- since July 17. The fire was 14% contained as of the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6.

SALMON, Idaho — More than two weeks after what is now Idaho's largest wildfire started, evacuation alerts continue for people living near the fire area in Lemhi County.

Wind gusts on Thursday exceeded 40 miles per hour and temporarily grounded air operations for firefighters. The U.S Forest Service said the weather has been "more favorable" for crews the last two days, with lighter winds, higher humidity levels and cooler temperatures.

The fire burned actively in the Jackass Ridge and Daily Creek areas, and in heavy timber north of and inside the Diamond Line. That created a large column of smoke visible from Salmon on Thursday afternoon.

Saturday's conditions call for cloudy skies, moderate winds and a 30% chance of light precipitation in the area. Warm, dry weather is expected to produce conditions for rapid fire growth through Monday, Aug. 8.

The fire is burning actively north of Copper Mountain in the Pine Creek drainage, moving to the west and south, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire is now on both sides of the drainage, requiring crews to remain in the Pine Creek area to protect the Pine Creek Ranch.

On Saturday, the Salmon-Challis National Forest issued an updated closure order. The River Road is now open to two-way traffic from North Fork to Spring Creek. Additionally, lands north of Salmon River Road are now open.

Rafters can now access the main Salmon River from North Fork to the west side of the fire. Officials ask to the public to drive with extreme caution and to stay out of the fire area north of the Salmon River.

Helicopters Use Mobile Retardant Base #MooseFire Helicopters Use Mobile Retardant Base Helicopters supporting firefighters on the Moose Fire are now able to bring fire retardant to the fireline faster, thanks to a Mobile Retardant Base (MRB). This video shows you how the base works, and how it benefits the firefighting effort. Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Salmon-Challis National Forest on Saturday, August 6, 2022

Residents on both sides of Highway 93 from Carmen to North Fork and from Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on the Salmon River Road are now in a "SET" evacuation status. All other zones are in "READY" status.

A pilot car has been escorting drivers through the area in the morning and when fire behavior allows. Outfitters and guides, as well as private citizens who have a Forest Service permit are allowed to use that system, but the Salmon River corridor is closed to all other traffic.

There's also a suggested alternative route: Williams Creek Road to Deep Creek and north at Panther Creek. The route is long and unpaved, and drivers should be prepared for heavy mining and recreation traffic.

An evacuation shelter and assistance with placement of pets are available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, located at 1230 Cemetery Street.

The latest evacuation updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office can be found by clicking here.

Investigators have determined the Moose Fire was human-caused, but the specific circumstances as to how it started remain under investigation.

Crews have created miles and miles of what they refer to as the Diamond Line, a fuel break with cut down trees and grass, just south of the fire. The line runs East and West and up to where it intersects at the Ridge Road where the Forest Service added a fire break last year.

"What that does is it stops fire spread from coming across the hillside here," said Chad Olson, operations manager with Great Basin Team 2.

Olson also said that this plan of action has the highest chance of fire avoiding the watershed.

Salmon city leaders are staying hopeful the Diamond Line will work. However, there are also plans in place for other water access if the watershed was impacted, like increasing their use of water from the Salmon River.

"It's a wonderful asset that we get to use benefits that community greatly, I'd hate to have to change things up," Salmon city administrator Emery Penner said Monday in a virtual community meeting.

Great Basin Team 1 on Wednesday, Aug. 3, replaced Great Basin Team 2 and assumed command of the Moose Fire.

1,036 firefighters are fighting the Moose Fire, which is burning grass, brush and timber -- much of it being dead and downed fuel -- about 17 miles north of Salmon on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road. It started near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

A helicopter accident that occurred the afternoon of July 20 on the Moose Fire is under investigation. Both pilots on board were killed, the Lemhi County County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday. They were identified as Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska.

The sheriff's office said they died after being extricated and taken to medical facilities. An online fundraiser in Hayes's honor has been created to help his father pay for a funeral and to make a donation to the Boise-based Wildland Firefighter Foundation in his memory. An online fundraiser for Bird's family is also underway. GoFundMe has verified both fundraisers.

The fire is affecting access for whitewater rafters to Highway 93 from the Middle Fork of the Salmon River take-out at Cache Bar Boat Ramp and the Main Salmon River launch site at the Corn Creek Boat Ramp.

Questions on river launches can be answered by emailing middlefork@fs.fed.us. For river access updates, call 208-756-5587.

Confused on what it means for a fire to be contain but not control? What does it mean to be human caused vs. natural? How is the size of the fire figured out? Check out the picture below! #BLMTFDFire pic.twitter.com/0erwysnpR2 — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 28, 2022

The Idaho DEQ has issued an air quality advisory with conditional restrictions on outdoor burning for Lemhi County due to particulate matter in wildfire smoke. The forecast is Yellow, or moderate, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7.

The Central Dispatch Zone, which includes the Salmon-Challis National Forest, has elevated the fire danger level to "Extreme" for the region. Also Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for the area as of Tuesday, July 26.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

The following acts are prohibited on state and federally managed or protected lands, roads, and trails:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city boundary is exempted.