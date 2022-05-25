Two people hurt after more than 50 shots fired at Fayette County graduation party

The gunfire came just hours after another situation involving a gun at a graduation party across town, authorities say.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who fired more than 50 rounds at a graduation party, injuring two people Saturday morning.

A woman who lives in the Northridge development where the first incident happened said she saw cars parked on both sides of the road with hundreds of teenagers partying in the middle of the street.

Then less than 3 hours earlier, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to another graduation party where they say an Uber driver was assaulted on North Drive, & an ambulance had to come for an intoxicated teen. A neighbor tells me 300-400 people showed up. @11AliveNews — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) May 25, 2022

“It was kind of a mess," Cynthia Barnett said.

Barnett said she couldn't believe the commotion coming from her neighbor's house Friday night on Briarlake Court.

"We had trouble hearing our own television because of the loud noise from next door," Barnett said.

The sheriff's office said the host was cited for the noise and underage drinking, but they’re still looking for some teens who reportedly pulled a gun on an Uber driver after they became impatient with the traffic jam caused by the crowd.

Deputies responded to a shooting at another graduation party less than three hours later at a cul-de-sac on Annelise Park Drive, where two people were hurt. Investigators said they found at least 50 bullet casings and recovered two guns.

These are pictures from the Fayette County, GA Sheriff's Office. Investigators say what was supposed to be a small graduation party turned into a gathering of 200 people, more than 50 rounds fired, & two males shot at Annelise Park Drive. No arrests have been made. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/N3U7u6Apu6 — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) May 25, 2022

That graduation party was supposed to be for 25 people, but about 200 people showed up after seeing it posted on social media.

“I think when you have something like that, you should have an idea as to how many people you’re going to invite, and you should put plans in place to limit that," Barnett said.