More votes are required before medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia

The 8-year struggle to get patients legal access to medical cannabis in Georgia could soon come to an end.

ATLANTA — Residents could soon see a breakthrough in a nearly 8-year struggle to get patients legal access to medical cannabis here in Georgia.

On Thursday, 11Alive learned Wednesday’s Access to Medical Cannabis Commission vote to approve proposed medical marijuana regulations was the first in a series of steps still needed to finalize regulations for dispensaries to actually open.

One family said while they are happy with the progress, they simply couldn't stand to wait any longer.

“I am here in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. We are medical refugees -- we had to flee our home in Georgia to save my son’s life," said Angel Weaver, who used to live in Georgia.

She explained that after her son Dylan was given hospice, she could no longer wait on the state of Georgia to pass medical cannabis regulations.

So instead, they packed up and relocated to a state where they could legally get the oil.

“It was a waiting game. It was still illegal for me to go out and purchase it because you can’t purchase it in Georgia so I would have to cross state lines, break state law, and break federal law,” Weaver said.

She also said since being in Colorado her son has been seizure-free.

But it appeared patients in Georgia were coming one step closer to gaining legal access when the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission met this week to discuss rules to govern the agency and allow THC oil to be cultivated, packaged, sold, tested and tracked from seek to sale.

"We crossed a milestone for patients in the state of Georgia with patients that have been waiting many years for access to medical cannabis,” said Kim Rivers, the CEO of Truelieve.

The company is one of two awarded a medical cannabis production license in Georgia.

Rivers sais the proposed rules are similar to those in other states. It will allow people with cancer, ALS, Parkinson’s, epilepsy and 13 other illnesses to buy low-level THC oil from a dispensary right here Georgia. And once all the rules and regulations are finalized, Truelieve believes it will be ready to take immediate action.

“Two of our stores are ready to go and we’re looking forward to being able to submit those applications officially for them to come in and do the inspections so we can open our doors and begin to serve our patients,” Rivers added.