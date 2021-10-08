Students can have their Morehouse College application fee waived

From Oct. 11 to 15, high school students who apply to Morehouse College through its website will have their application fee waived.

ATLANTA — High school students do not have to worry about an application fee if they apply to Atlanta's Morehouse College next week.

The college is waiving application fees from Oct. 11 to 15 for students who apply for residential Fall 2022 enrollment, according to a statement.

T.J. Snowden, director of admissions and recruitment for Morehouse, said the college wants young men of color to consider an education there, regardless of their socioeconomic background. Waiving application fees next week will help give those students an opportunity to do so.

"We are committed to creating better access for navigating the college application process," Snowden said.

Students who are interested in applying to the historically Black college must visit the Morehouse College website to access the free application offer.

"The college stands ready to ensure the most talented, prospective students grow as scholarly leaders in a learning environment that embraces and celebrates the experiences and potential of Black men," Snowden said.