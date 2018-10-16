MILLBRAE, Calif. – A 36-year-old man who died after a fight with deputies in San Mateo County, California has been identified as a graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Chinedu Okobi had a history of mental illness and died last week after he was tased by deputies several times. According to KNTV, Okobi was walking in and out of traffic in Millbrae before deputies confronted him.

Okobi’s sister, Ebele, told KNTV her brother was unarmed and wonders if police handled the issue properly. His family said he was a spoken word poet and father who had a history of mental illness and it was unclear if he was taking his medication or not.

From NBC Bay Area

Reed, Kristen

Ebele Okobi said she also believes her brother's race was a factor after seeing the number of unarmed black men killed by police.

"I don’t live in America and specifically because of this," Ebele Okobi said. "I don’t have the emotional fortitude to raise a black son in America. We live in London. No place is perfect, but when my husband leaves home, I don’t worry like I do here."

Okobi graduated from Morehouse College in 2013, a spokesperson confirmed.

The D.A. investigation could take up to 10 weeks, KNTV reported.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved