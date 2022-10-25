Morehouse cancels tournament featuring Kanye West's academy

Many brands, organizations, and popular sports teams has called the rapper out on his anti-Semitic comments.

ATLANTA — Morehouse College issued a statement Monday about the cancellation of the Nov. 6 tournament featuring the Donda Doves basketball team. The Donda Doves play for the Donda Academy, which was founded by Kanye West.

Morehouse said the Donda Doves were set to play The Skill Factory at Forbes Arena.

The music artist, who now goes by Ye, has been under fire. The cancelation comes after the rapper was recently banned from social media apps Instagram and Twitter for anti-Semitic posts he made. The fallout continues.

Last month, the rapper was criticized for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. Several major brands and organizations like Adidas and Balenciaga's dropped the musician from its branding. Forbes reported Ye is no longer on its billionaire's list now that his deal with Adidas has ended.

Although Morehouse canceled the tournament, it is "welcoming the students and families of the team to visit the campus."

"Throughout its history, Morehouse College, perhaps more than any other institution, has stood for social discourse which advances equity and healing, particularly in areas involving race, culture, and socio-economic disparities. We therefore cannot condone, in perception or implication, the recent divisive and unproductive statements by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West," the college said in its statement.