Morehouse medical school names building after longest-serving member of Georgia legislature

Rep. Calvin Smyre was elected in 1975.

ATLANTA — As Morehouse College's medical school honored long-time board member Rep. Calvin Smyre, the campus revealed they've named a new building after him.

College leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for The Calvin Smyre Education Conference Center. It will stand next to the Louis W. Sullivan National Center for Primary Care, according to the college.

Smyre is the longest-serving member of the Georgia Legislature. He was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1975 as its youngest member at 26 years old. He currently serves House District 132 in Columbus and is the nominee to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas.

A pillar at Morehouse School of Medicine, the college was celebrating Smyre's service to the institution and his motto to "plant seeds to trees for the shade you may never see."