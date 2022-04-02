Crews respond to fire along Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta

Drivers were met with heavy smoke in the area.

ATLANTA — Fire crews were battling flames in southeast Atlanta by Moreland Avenue Saturday evening.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and DeKalb County Fire Department responded to the incident on the 2300 block of Moreland Avenue, according to authorities. Smoke engulfed the area near an Amazon warehouse.

A Georgia DOT camera showed heavy smoke in the area by Constitution Road near State Road 42. Traffic had slowed down in the area.

Smoke billowed into the air, impacting Atlanta's skyline. A viewer's photo showed the large clouds of smoke over Georgia Power's skyscraper in Atlanta's midtown.

Fire officials said no injuries have been reported. As of 6:45 p.m. crews were still at the scene, according to authorities.