GOOD HOPE, Ga. — The state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's office said Tuesday that they are investigating a fire that killed a 57-year-old woman in Morgan County over the weekend.

At around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 28, the Morgan County Fire Department responded to a house fire located at 1381 Hardman Mill in Good Hope, Georgia.

When emergency personnel made their way inside the home, they found the body of 57-year-old Stacy Malcom.

“The home suffered extensive damage from the blaze,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The structure was 57 years old and 2,310 square feet at the time of the fire. Right now, the cause and origin of this tragic event are still being investigated.”

Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the Morgan County Fire Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

In 2019, Georgia fires have claimed the lives of 62 individuals.

