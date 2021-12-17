Skeletal remains found in Morgan County

The remains were found off of the Newborn Road exit of I-20.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — A set of skeletal remains was found in Morgan County on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the remains "were located and recovered" off of the Newborn Road exit of I-20.

"We are currently in the process of trying to identify the remains," the sheriff's office said.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Central Georgia Canine Search & Rescue were assisting in the investigation of the remains, according to the sheriff's office.