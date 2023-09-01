Push to get accessible van for 72-year-old grandma caring for disabled granddaughter | Update

Moriyah McGuire, 9, suffered a brain injury and is now disabled in a car crash that killed her mom.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A 9-year-old girl now has access to safe and reliable transportation thanks to teachers in Henry County and members of her community.

Her grandmother, Joycelyn McGuire, was overjoyed by the gift: a handicap-accessible van. She used to spend half an hour getting her granddaughter, Moriyah, in and out of the car. Hopefully, with this specialized van, that time can be cut down.

It's a heartwarming gesture that Jocelyn never imagined needing. The community was able to raise $15,000 for the 72-year-old grandmother who will use the van to go to and from school and doctors' appointments.

This is all part of Joycelyn's new reality.

Moriyah was left profoundly disabled after a car crash that also killed her mom more than a year ago. She suffered a traumatic brain injury. Joycelyn stayed with Moriyah in the hospital for three months and then became her primary caregiver.

The 9-year-old started at New Hope Elementary before Thanksgiving break, leaving a big impression on the school community. Special education teachers in the district wanted to support Joycelyn and help alleviate some of her new responsibilities.

Photos | Moriyah McGuire 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

"You're already dealing with the change in life circumstance and the grief from the accident. Getting in and out of the car just seems like another unfair burden," teacher Sydney Swords previously said.

Her grandmother said weeks after the fundraiser started, Moriyah's also making some progress.

"We're still making it," the grandmother said. "She still got a long ways to go. We did go to therapy, physical therapy Friday, and she was doing great. The therapist was really pleased."