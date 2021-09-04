Wrong-way driver in head-on collision | GA 400 blocked in Alpharetta

Keeping an eye on the road as traffic problems arise.

ATLANTA — Tracking traffic problems on Friday's commute.

GA 400 NB at Old Milton Pkwy

All lanes of GA 400 NB at Old Milton Pkwy are shut down Friday morning while Alpharetta Police work a wreck that involves what they described as “major injuries.”

Officials said this wreck involved a person driving the wrong way and causing a head-on collision. At least two people are injured.

Northbound traffic can exit at Mansell or Haynes Bridge Roads. As of 4AM, there was no indication of when the investigation would be complete. There is no indication that southbound traffic is affected by the investigation.

Lenox Rd over GA 400

A crash shut down Lenox Rd. at the top of GA 400 early Friday morning. The single-vehicle crash investigation blocked the road for several hours. Police have not released details.

11Alive was on the scene when a tow truck took a white car with extensive front-end damage from the scene at around 6:30 a.m.

Now, the road is open.