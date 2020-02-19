CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One man was fatally shot in Clayton County overnight.

It happened on Oak Valley Drive, according to the City of Riverdale Police Department.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but they believe this was a domestic incident.

The scene is still active and 11Alive is sending a crew to the scene.

*Refresh for updates.

MORE HEADLINES:

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history