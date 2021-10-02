Cliche gifts for Valentine's Day may leave you single, survey says

Roses are red, violets are blue but if you receive a cliche gift are you leaving your boo?

ATLANTA — A new Valentine’s Day study may save you from getting dumped this year.

According to StudyFinds.com, more than one in five Americans in relationships have considered breaking up with their partners when they were given a “cliche” or standard gift on Valentine’s Day.

About 2,000 Americans were surveyed and the results showed that these typical gifts are no longer cutting it:

Furry handcuffs (34 percent)

Flowers (28 percent)

A classic heart-shaped box of chocolates (22 percent)

If you have any of these on your list, you may want to change it up this year. The study shows these top the list as the most disappointing gifts to receive.

Oh, and if you grabbed the heart-shaped box that’s not chocolate, more than half of Americans consider that a “cop-out gift.”

Angara.com surveyors found that if you want to make your partner happy on Feb. 14 it, is important to remember their likes and dislikes. About 47 percent of those polled said that is “extremely important.”

Thirty-five percent said their partner is already “extremely” observant to gifts they prefer, while 41 percent said their significant other is “very” attentive to what they like.

“The results of the survey couldn’t be clearer: tuning in to your partner's wants and preferences is the best way to make them feel appreciated with a gift this Valentine’s Day,” said Angara.com CEO Ankur Daga in a statement.

All in all, 25 percent of people said the best way to show how much you value them through gifts is by keeping their tastes in mind.

What if my partner needs a little help?

Well, three in 10 people said they left clues about the experience or gift they wanted. When their partner caught it and executed it -- they felt “most appreciated.”

The numbers show that it’s less about the expense of a gift. Eight out of 10 people said that a gift that shows you really pay attention to your partner far exceeds how expensive a gift is.