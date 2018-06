DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A car went over an embankment on Interstate 20 going eastbound at the Turner Hill exit, according to police.

The wreck happened early Thursday morning.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported and the cause of the wreck is still unknown at this time.

PHOTOS | Car goes off embankment on I-20 EB in DeKalb

11Alive is working to gather more details.

