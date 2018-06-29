ATLATNA -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been called to assist in an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at Forsyth Street and Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta.

A witness stated seeing the officer in an altercation with a gentleman that he said what lead to the man being shot by the officer.

One officer was injured but his injuries were minor and he has been treated, according to the GBI.

The moments leading up the shooting are still under investigation at this time.

According to officials, this is the third shooting that has taken place

PHOTOS | Officer-involved shooting in downtown Atlanta

PHOTOS | Officer-involved shooting in downtown Atlanta

© 2018 WXIA