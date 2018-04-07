CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- One person is dead and another three are injured after a shooting at The Ice Bar Lounge and Restaurant late Tuesday night.

Clayton County Police responded to the bar located at 5456 W. Fayetteville Road, College Park at 1:40 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old male deceased in the parking lot and learned that other victims who were shot had taken themselves to area hospitals.

Investigations revealed that a verbal altercation quickly escalated into a physical fight which resulted in the shooting inside the bar.

The fight spilled out into the parking lot where the gunfire continued.

A total of four people were shot, according to Clayton Police.

The three other victims who transported themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds are expected to survive.

The identify of the deceased has not been released and police have no description of the suspect at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

