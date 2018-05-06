ATLANTA -- Police are searching for three suspects after two people were shot and one person was stabbed outside of a recording studio in northwest Atlanta.

According to police, two men were shot multiple times in the legs and a third victim was stabbed in the hand after they exited the PatchWerk Recording Studio located at 1094 Hemphill Avenue, NW.

The victims were leaving the studio from the back of the building which is a secured area, according to police. All three suspects brandished handguns and police believe this was an attempted robbery.

Neither the victims nor studio administrators are revealing a lot of information at this time according to Captain Andrew Senzer with Atlanta Police.

RELATED | Man shot at Atlanta recording studio

MORE | Another deadly studio shooting as zoning debate continues

ALSO | Rapper Bankroll Fresh shot to death outside Atlanta recording studio

No suspect descriptions have been revealed and officials are working to go through surveillance camera footage.

The three victims appear to have no life-threatening injures.

11Alive has crews on the scene to gather more information.

PHOTOS | Shooting outside Atlanta recording studio

PHOTOS | Shooting outside Atlanta recording studio

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA