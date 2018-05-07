DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- DeKalb Fire is investigating a house fire that has left one person dead.

According to Captain Dion Bentley, the fire started at around 4 a.m. Thursday and when firefighters responded to a home on the 7300 block of Covington Highway, they were met by heavy flames.

Firefighters tried to get into the home through the front door but were met by heavy smoke, so they had to back out and started extinguishing the fire from the outside.

Once crews were finally able to make entry into the home, they located a 42-year-old man in a back bedroom on the second floor, deceased.

Another four people were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to escape. Three of those people are being checked for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and Captain Bentley says the fire is under control.

11Alive has crews on their way to the scene to gather more information.

