ATLANTA -- A man was shot while bowling with friends in Midtown early Friday morning, police said.

A 27-year-old man was inside the Midtown Bowl bowling alley located at 1936 Piedmont Circle, NE when someone shot him in the stomach, according to police.

The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. and when officers arrived to the scene, the victim told police that the shooter was a light-skinned black male and police are continuing to interview witnesses but "no one is being forthcoming", according to Captain Andrew Senzer with Atlanta Police.

There were several large groups inside the bowling alley at the time of the shooting but no one else was injured.

Police believe the victim was targeted and are still searching for the gunman at this time.

