ATLANTA -- Police are searching for three suspects after two people were shot and one person was stabbed outside of a recording studio in northwest Atlanta during what police called an attempted armed robbery early Tuesday.

According to police, two men were shot multiple times in the legs and a third victim was stabbed in the hand after they exited the PatchWerk Recording Studio located at 1094 Hemphill Avenue, NW, shortly after 2 a.m.

The victims were leaving the studio from the back of the building, which police said is a secured area. All three suspects brandished handguns and police said they believe this was an attempted robbery.

Neither the victims nor studio administrators are revealing a lot of information at this time according to Captain Andrew Senzer with Atlanta Police.

The gunshot victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta for treatment of their wounds and, according to police, are expected to survive their wounds.

Investigators said the victims were part of a larger group of people who were using the studio overnight Monday and early Tuesday.

No suspect descriptions have been revealed and officials are working to go through surveillance camera footage.

Senzer told 11Alive's Neima Abdulahi that PatchWerk is one of the older recording studios in Atlanta and does not have a history of violent activity associated with it.

Studio owner Curtis Daniel III said he received a call about the shooting at about 2:15 a.m., and drove over right away.

"They pried open the gate all the way on this side. They didn’t bust the lock," Daniel said. "They pried open the metal thing, came through the gate. Came all the way on the side of the building, past the air conditioner and everything. Looks like they just waited on the guys to come out the back parking lot."

He says PatchWerk has been in operation for 23 years without any sort of crime taking place there.

"I'm just more so disappointed -- not in my staff -- but kind of like in us as people," Daniel said. "You know what I mean. Why bring that over here?"

Daniel refused to name the artist who was using the studio. He said all of the sessions there are private.

"He (the artist practicing at PatchWerk at the time) was like, 'I think I know what happened. Some of my guys were posting pictures on Instagram of money and jewelry and being in the studio. Either they saw them or something like that.' It was somebody that really wanted to get the people," Daniel said, declining to comment further about the artist's comments. "I wouldn't want to put that negativity on him. If he talks about it (publicly), then that would be on him."

Daniel says there are no markings on the outside of the PatchWerk Studios building.

"When somebody wants to do that type of thing, it’s kind of hard to stop them. We’ll take a look at it and if we need to do more, we’ll do more," he said. "I'm just thankful that nobody lost their life."

Investigators said the three armed suspects fled the area after the shooting. Police said their investigation remains ongoing.

