ATLANTA -- Authorities believe a woman who was shot and killed near downtown Atlanta’s Greyhound Bus Station was the mother of a man who allegedly shot a woman earlier in the morning.

Atlanta officers were already investigating an officer-involved shooting nearby when they learned that a 29-year-old woman was shot at the Quick Pick convenience store at 215 Forsyth Street around 2:15 a.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses who saw the shooting happen inside the store were yelling that someone had been shot, according to Lt. Carvin Tyus.

However, later in the morning, police responded to almost the same location – the Greyhound Bus station parking lot at 232 Forsyth Street. This time, they found a 57-year-old woman they had spoken with during the convenience store shooting dead of what appeared to be several gunshot wounds.

“At this time, the homicide victim’s son is the prime suspect in the first shooting,” Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Lisa Bender said in an official statement. “Investigators believe the homicide victim was shot in retaliation for her son shooting the 29-year-old female.”

RELATED | GBI called to an officer-involved shooting in downtown Atlanta

Lt. Tyus said that the gunmen are still on the run.

“It has been a busy night,” Tyus said at the scene. “We had three shootings out here tonight. We were able to deploy the resources and adequately responded to all three crime scenes."

Tyus said it was “very disconcerting” that someone would fire weapons with police so nearby.

Bender added that the department believes the fact that the woman spoke with police played no role in her shooting.

PHOTOS | One killed, another injured after shooting on Forsyth Street SW

PHOTOS | One killed, another injured after shooting on Forsyth Street SW

RELATED | Man shoots 3 people saying they busted his windshield at SW Atlanta convenience store

© 2018 WXIA