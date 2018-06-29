ATLANTA -- Police are working a double shooting at a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday morning that left one woman dead and another woman injured.

According to police, a woman was shot in the leg inside the Quick Pick convenience store located at 215 Forsyth Street, SW at 2:15 a.m.

Lt. Carvin Tyus, commander with the Atlanta Homicide Unit, said that the woman who was shot in the store was taken to Grady in stable condition. Officers were notified about this incident only because they were at an already active crime scene just feet away for an officer-involved shooting.

Witnesses who saw the shooting happen inside the store were yelling that someone had been shot, according to Lt. Tyus.

Then, about 30 minutes after that incident, officers heard shots fired in the parking lot nearby at the Greyhound Bus station located at 232 Forysth Street SW.

When officers went to investigate what happened, they found a 54-year-old woman shot to death.

According to Lt. Tyus, it is believed that these two shootings are related.

"And this thing appears to be over some type of drug transaction that went bad," said Lt. Tyus.

Witnesses said the alleged suspect and the two women who were shot were inside the convenience store together at some point.

Lt. Tyus says that the gunman is still on the run and that it has been a busy night for law enforcement,

"Well it has been a busy night. We had three shootings out here tonight. We were able to deploy the resources and adequately responded to all three crime scenes."

Law enforcement did find it concerning that a shooting happened so close to an already active crime scene.

"Well it's very disconcerting that an individual will come up and fire weapons and there's a group of police officers standing there on an active crime scene," Lt. Tyus said.

Investigators are working to get surveillance video in order to identify who the suspects of possible suspects are. Witnesses did say the gunman was possibly a black male.

