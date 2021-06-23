First Puerto Rican Chief of Police in Georgia sworn in

He was sworn into his position on Tuesday, June 23.

MORROW, Ga. — A former major officer with the Brookhaven Police Department (BPD) made history as the first Puerto Rican chief of police in the state on Wednesday.

BPD Major Renan Lopez de Azua was named Chief of Police for the City of Morrow, Georgia.

Lopez was recommended by Sylvia Redic, the Morrow City Manager, on June 8. He was sworn into his position on Tuesday, June 23.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve my hometown as their Chief of Police, and look forward to the opportunity to be part of the growth of the City” Lopez said.

The Puerto Rico native recently served as the Division Commander of BPD’s Patrol Division. He began his career merely 30 miles away with the Clayton County Police Department in 2003.

Lopez is no stranger to the city. He graduated from Morrow High School before earning his Bachelor's in Political Science and Master of Public Administration from the University of Miami.

“Lopez has been instrumental in the development of the Brookhaven Police Department and committed to our principles of community involvement and professional development," Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura . "We wish him success as Chief in Morrow.”