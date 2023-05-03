12 behind bars after year-long drug bust investigation in Morrow

Officials said that they executed a search warrant at home on Jonesboro Road just around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

MORROW, Ga. — Twelve people are behind bars and facing charges in Morrow early Wednesday morning after a large drug bust, according to police.

Officials said that they executed a search warrant at a home on Jonesboro Road just around 7 a.m. SWAT entered the home and found 11 people and later discovered another man in a shed near the home.

According to authorities, the investigation started a year ago. Police were looking into drug activity that began after they first started looking into concerns from residents in the area.

Morrow Police Chief Michael Crumpler said the department made an array of arrests in the location. He also stated a number of incidents related to drugs, a shooting and police chases that previously happened in the area.

"Over the last year there has been an array of arrests and incidents at this location to include 2 stolen vehicles, drug arrests for methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, a shooting in the driveway, and numerous police chases involving persons leaving the location," Chief Crumpler said.

According to police, at least two of the people arrested had active arrest warrants. One of them was wanted for possession of methamphetamine and the other for violation of probation in an aggravated assault case.

Authorities said the 12 people in custody are facing the following charges:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of other illicit drugs

And possession of a firearm by convicted felon