Mortgage relief being offered to help Atlanta residents during pandemic

Here is a look at the criteria that applicants will need to meet in order to qualify for the relief.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is expanding its COVID-19 Housing Emergency Assistance Program to help more residents during the pandemic.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Tuesday that addition to rent, utility and security deposit assistance, the city will now offer mortgage relief.

Through the program, housing assistance is available to Atlanta residents who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The city said in a news release that eligibility requirements have been amended and eligible households may now receive up to $5,000 of assistance.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

provide proof of COVID-19 impact on finances

live within Incorporated city limits of Atlanta

meet household income guidelines

provide valid ID

provide proof of rent, mortgage and/or utility bills

Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure their application is approved by the federally mandated deadline of Dec. 30.