Mortgage relief being offered to help Atlanta residents during pandemic

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is expanding its COVID-19 Housing Emergency Assistance Program to help more residents during the pandemic.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Tuesday that addition to rent, utility and security deposit assistance, the city will now offer mortgage relief.
Through the program, housing assistance is available to Atlanta residents who have been impacted by COVID-19.
The city said in a news release that eligibility requirements have been amended and eligible households may now receive up to $5,000 of assistance.
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- provide proof of COVID-19 impact on finances
- live within Incorporated city limits of Atlanta
- meet household income guidelines
- provide valid ID
- provide proof of rent, mortgage and/or utility bills
Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure their application is approved by the federally mandated deadline of Dec. 30.
Prior applicants are encouraged to reapply for assistance. To apply or receive additional information visit their website or dial 211 or text C19-ERA (inside Atlanta City limits).