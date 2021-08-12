Here's what book people checked out the most at Fulton County libraries in 2021

Here's the list.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — As the year comes to a close, many are taking time to reflect.

Trends like Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music's Replay allow agencies to look back on the products that helped define the last year.

Now, the Peach State's most populous county is participating in the trend, too. The Fulton County Library System has released lists of the Most Checked Out Books of 2021.

The books are divided into two main categories, by audiobook and print.

Coming in at the most checked out Adult Print book of the county's library system is "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah. Hannah's American novel evokes the theme of women's survival. Set during the Great Depression, reviewers said the book paints a portrait of love and hope during that time in history.

"The Four Winds is not a short book, but I ate it up. I was so absorbed in the story that I felt annoyed every time real life disturbed my reading. This book just cemented Kristin Hannah as a must-read author for me," Emily May wrote on Goodreads.

"The Four Winds" also came out on top for Fulton County's most checked out eBook of the year.

The most checked out Audiobook in Fulton County is Isabel Wilkerson's "Caste: The Origins of our Discontents." An Oprah's Book Club pick, the novel examines the "unspoken caste system that has shaped America" and highlights how lives are shaped by these divisions, according to the book's description on Amazon.

"Caste: The Origins of our Discontents" is one of two books to make both top 10 lists for Fulton County's most checked out audio books and print books. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman also made both lists.

Here are the full lists released by the Fulton County Library System:

Adult Print

The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman The Guest List, by Lucy Foley A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins A Gambling Man, by David Baldacci Caste: The Origins of our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson

Adult Audiobook

Caste: The Origins of our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson Camino Winds, by John Grisham Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens The Nightingale, by Kristin Hannah All the Devils Are Here, by Louise Penny The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman The Order, by Daniel Silva The Guardians, by John Grisham The Whistler, by John Grisham

The most checked out children’s book of 2021:

Big Nate, by Lincoln Peirce

The most checked out young adult book of 2021:

We Were Liars, by E. Lockhart

The most checked out eBook of 2021: