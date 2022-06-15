Mother arrested after leaving infant and 5-year-old in hot car, Roswell police say

Police said a 5-year-old and a 3-month-old were left in the unlocked vehicle.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A mother was arrested in Roswell after leaving her two children in a hot car, authorities said.

The Roswell Police Department said around 1 p.m. a call came in that two young children were alone in a car.

Officers headed to the Dollar Tree at 608 Holcomb Bridge Rd., where they found a 3-month-old and 5-year-old inside of an unlocked car with the windows rolled up.

It was 93 degrees, police said when they removed the two children from the car. The children were "showing early signs of heat-related illness."

Roswell officers said they called for the mother over the loudspeaker. She told police she was "only stopping inside for a few minutes," officers said.

The mother was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail. She is accused of first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

Officers said the 3-month-old was taken to the hospital. They took the 5-year-old to the police station, where his father came to pick him up.

Investigators said the father was not present at the Dollar General. The department also wanted to remind the public of the deadly danger of leaving children and pets in a hot car.

"If you cannot bring your children inside your destination, leave them at home in the care of a responsible guardian," authorities said.