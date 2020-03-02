LAGRANGE, Ga. — Authorities have released the identities of a mother and daughter killed in a house fire Sunday in LaGrange.

Tatiana McFarland, 29, and her 1-year-old daughter Mynova Satterwhite were killed inside the home along the 100 block of Reeves Street at 7:39 a.m.

Two victims were found in a bedroom which was on fire, according to LaGrange Deputy Fire Chief Phillip Rice.

The alarm company said two smoke alarms had been activated at the address, according to Rice. When firefighters arrived at about 7:45 a.m., Rice said they found smoke coming from the attic, but no flames visible.

Fire crews began their advance on the front of the home with one crew making an interior attack on the building itself and another crew performing search and rescue efforts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

