Mother gives birth in morning traffic in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police report a mother and baby are in "good health" after she gave birth on the side of the highway in the middle of morning traffic on Tuesday.
It happened on I-285 in Dunwoody, near Ashford Dunwoody Road.
Dunwoody Police said they responded to the scene and that, when they arrived, the baby had already been born.
It was not clear if anyone else was on scene to help the mother deliver the newborn.
"We arrived, and checked on the mom and baby until medical personnel arrived. They were transported in good health," Dunwoody Police said.
