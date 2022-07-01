Mother, four sons escape southwest Atlanta house fire

The single mother of four boys said she is still "distraught."

ATLANTA — A mother and her four sons are safe after escaping a house fire in southwest Atlanta Thursday night. According to a spokesperson with Atlanta Fire Rescue, the blaze happened on Fair Street near the Atlanta University Center around 7:30 p.m.

A 911 caller told operators there were flames inside of the kitchen of a two-story home, fire officials said. Crews searched the home and worked to confine, control and extinguish the fire when they got to the scene.

Marquita Bolton said she and her four boys had just come home after getting them haircuts. She was in the shower when her son came "screaming" to alert her about the fire. When she came downstairs, Bolton said the house was in flames.

"The whole kitchen was almost lit up by the time I came down," Bolton said.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said everyone inside the home was able to get out safely.

There's no information on what may have caused the fire, or the extent of the damage, at this time. Bolton said she's not sure if she is able to save anything that was inside of the home.