DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A secure car seat likely saved the life of an infant who was involved in a crash that killed an adult driver Saturday in Lithonia.

At around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the vehicle accident at Browns Mill Road and East Saddleridge Drive.

They said when they arrived, they located a vehicle "down an embankment and upside down."

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was later identified as the child's mother, 23-year-old Valencia Merit.

The infant inside the vehicle was still secured inside his car seat. He was alert and conscious, police said. While he did not appear to be injured, the boy was taken to a local hospital to be checked for injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

