Mother of drive-by shooting victim sets up GoFundMe for son's memorial services

Michael Gary was shot and killed on Memorial Day in a drive-by shooting in the Adamsville community.

ATLANTA — The mother of a drive-by shooting victim set up a GoFundMe for her son's memorial services.

Michael Gary, 46, was shot and killed on Memorial Day in a drive-by shooting in the area of 195 Fairburn Road NW in the Adamsville community around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Police pronounced Gary dead at the scene.

Gary's mother Joyce Mccord has raised more than $3,000 for her son's memorial services as of Thursday morning. She said on his GoFundMe page that he did not have any insurance.

Another victim identified as Raevyn Marshall,19, was shot in her ankle and was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police said shots were fired from a car that sped away from the scene. Bullets also hit a nearby apartment causing property damage but the people inside the apartment were not injured.