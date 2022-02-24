Rockdale County church hosts 'Divine Liturgy for peace in Ukraine' as Russia invasion continues

The church held a "Divine Liturgy for peace" on Thursday in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

CONYERS, Ga. — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine Thursday night. From airstrikes to troop movements, fatalities are already being reported from the military operation. To beckon peace, Conyers' Mother of God Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church hosted a special service at 7:30 p.m.

Taking to Facebook, the church said "We have Divine Liturgy for peace in Ukraine at 7:30pm tonight. Please join us in person or virtually."

The church is preparing to take any donations to help those in Ukraine make it through the worst of the invasion.

Speaking to 11Alive, one church goer explained her thoughts on how so much destruction could be caused in her home country.